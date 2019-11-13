Whether he's the man who has everything or seems to want for nothing, there's a gift on this list sure to make his Christmas or Hanukkah a bit sweeter. Here are our picks for the top gifts for men for the 2019 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers from Seattle and the Pacific Northwest (denoted with an L).
Factory 43 Sonic Boom Tee: A super-soft kelly-green tee, designed in Ballard, for the guy who still misses the Sonics. In sizes XS–XXL, $32 at Alair (West Seattle) and shop.factory43.com (L)
“The Stan Lee Story,” by Roy Thomas with art by Stan Lee: Commemorate the late-great godfather of comics with this XXL-edition coffee-table book that covers Stan Lee's Marvelous life. Excelsior! $160–$200 at Nordstrom and amazon.com
Tomatin 12-Year Whisky Christmas Tree Bauble: This ornament, holding a 30-milliliter dram of 12-year-old Tomatin Whisky, makes Christmas morning merrier, $9 at htfw.com (order by Dec. 19)
Salty and Sweet Design Mt. Rainier Pocket Knife: This rosewood pocket knife, laser-etched in Portland, features Mt. Rainier on one side and "The mountains are calling ...” on the other. Contains seven tools, including a bottle opener for local brews, $28 at saltyandsweetdesign.com (L)
Sega Genesis Mini: This mini retro console is back to remind him why he loved it in the first place. Comes ready to plug-and-play 40 legendary games, including Sonic the Hedgehog (obvs), $80 at Best Buy, GameStop and amazon.com
Jungmaven Moon Phases Jah Light Hooded Pullover: Made from a butter-soft viscose-hemp blend by a sustainable company in Vancouver, Washington, this dressy hoody that shows the phases of the moon and lots of style, $88 at jungmaven.com (L)
Pendleton La Brea Mid Sneakers: Handsome, water-resistant shoes from the Oregon brand’s new collection combine a classic pattern with modern features such as flexible Vibram XS Trek rubber pods for traction, $130 at Pendleton (downtown) and pendleton-usa.com (L)
Mystery Made Leather Wallet: These limited-edition, raw-leather wallets, made in West Seattle, improve with wear like an old baseball mitt, and are stamped with Northwest icons such as the Rainier Beer and The Lusty Lady logos, $45 at Mystery Made (West Seattle) (L)
Freeman Weathervane Shirt in Midnight Gingham Flannel: New for fall from the Seattle company, this slim-cut, brushed-flannel buttondown feels as good as it looks, $135 at Freeman (Capitol Hill) and freemanseattle.com (L)
Home State Apparel 206 hat: Represent your area code in this navy or wine-colored cotton-canvas hat stitched with a big old 206, $24 at Alair (West Seattle)
VSSL Camp Compact Adventure Kit: This military-grade aluminum LED flashlight is packed with essential safety supplies to keep adventurers prepared. Designed and built in Abbotsford, B.C., in silver or black with a lifetime warranty, $129 at REI and vsslgear.com
Beefcake Soap Co. The Good Wood Soap Bar: This locally sourced, PNW-inspired bar soap collaboration from two West Seattle makers will make him smell like the great outdoors, $8 at Mystery Made (West Seattle) (L)
Herbivore Botanicals’ Beard Tonic Sampler: Made in Seattle, this gift set includes trial sizes of all-natural Palo Santo, Vetiver + Sage and Cedar + Bergamot Beard Tonics for a healthy beard and moisturized face, $22 at Glasswing (Capitol Hill), Click! Design That Fits (West Seattle) and herbivorebotanicals.com (L)
Custom PupSocks: Socks featuring his dog’s face — or yours! — all over them are the ultimate stocking stuffer, $25 at gopupsocks.com
Palomar Phil the Bottle: This stylish reusable plastic water bottle directs him to urban water fountains throughout Seattle, $25 at SAM Shop (downtown), other cities available at palomarweb.com (L)
Gentleman’s Hardware Bicycle Tool Kit: A proper 16-piece kit for the proper cyclist, this set includes a range of tools and an illustrated bicycle anatomy inside a classy wooden box, $65 at Anthropologie and wildandwolfshop.com
Butter Home Birch Branch Coaster Set: Hand-sanded, beeswax-finished birch brings the outdoors to the table and protects your wood surfaces, $16 at Butter Home (Capitol Hill) (L)
Casio x Herschel G-Shock Digital Watch: Nerd-chic gets even cooler with this military-inspired collaboration between Casio and the Vancouver, B.C., hipsters Herschel. On the back, it reads, "You can surf later" — a phrase taken from an etched Zippo carried by a solider during the Vietnam War, $150 at amazon.com (L)
Sub Pop Miir Coffee Camp Cup: Two Seattle companies come together with this double-walled, lidded coffee cup from Miir that celebrates the independent music of Sub Pop Records, $30 at megamart.subpop.com (L)
Fermin Jamon Serrano: Local European food shop Paris-Madrid Grocery slices this delicious, salty delicacy to order to create a treat he'll remember. $10 for a quarter-pound at Paris-Madrid Grocery (downtown), pre-order for pickup at parismadridgrocery.com