Whether she needs a little more relaxation, some inspiration or just something comfy to wear, there’s a great gift for the ladies on your life in this list. Here are our picks for the top gifts for women for the 2021 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.
Boma Mountain Pendant Necklace: The mountain is always out on this hypoallergenic sterling silver mountain peak pendant designed in Seattle and handcrafted from recycled metals. $38 at bomajewelry.com
Glob Primary Shift Mesh Bag: Made from plastic bottle waste, these sustainable bags have two handles and come in fun colors to spice up any shopping trip. $34 at glob.land
Astor and Orion Dreamer Hoop Earrings: These gorgeous 2.5-inch, silver, gold or rose-gold hoop earrings designed in Seattle and cast from 70% recycled stainless steel will make a statement at any holiday gathering. $95 at astorandorion.com
Ridley’s Games House of Plants 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle: Frameable as a work of art when it’s complete, this puzzle celebrates (and teaches about) 30 of the most lovely houseplants. $20 at chroniclebooks.com
The Good Patch Starter Set: With ingredients such as hemp, caffeine, B12 and melatonin, these patches are intended to deliver sustained benefits to help you sleep, calm down, perk up or bounce back. $45 at thegoodpatch.com
Derek Rose Kelburn 19 Pajamas: She’ll have sweet dreams in these luxurious flannel pajamas designed by a family-owned company and made specifically to flatter the female form. $230 at Flora and Henri (Pioneer Square) and florahenri.com
Daughters of Medusa Midnight Chain Face Mask: This fashionable mask is entirely upcycled from production scraps by an artist from Olympia. The adjustable chain earloops form a necklace for extra style. $42 at thedaughtersofmedusa.com
Virago Velvet Wrap Bralette: This satiny, handmade velvet bralette, in ruby or emerald jewel tones, will make her feel like a queen. The wrap-style front and crisscross straps will hug her every curve. $52 at Virago Gallery (West Seattle) and viragogallery.com
Objecto W2 Aroma Diffuser: A faux-wood finish lets this essential-oil diffuser multitask as an objet d’art. It also provides a soft glow from a night-light contained beneath the slats. $70 at 2modern.com
Motsi Cucumber Herbal Eye Gel: Pamper her with this luxurious, cooling eye gel from a Seattle-based beauty brand. It uses hyaluronic acid, caffeine, vitamins E and K, and botanical extracts of avocado, cucumber, turmeric and ginger to smooth, hydrate and refresh the delicate eye area. $45 at motsicouture.com
Apple AirPods Max: Peak performance and great looks, plus a seamless experience with Apple products, make these over-ear headphones top of class. And they come in five colors to match her personal style. $549 at apple.com
Luna Nectar Nocturne Magnesium Sleep Oil: Give her what she really wants — a good night’s sleep. This quick-absorbing oil combines concentrated topical magnesium with calming lavender and aloe vera to help with sleep and relaxation. $33 at Spruce Apothecary (West Seattle) and lunanectar.com
“Crying in H Mart”: Singer Michelle Zauner’s debut memoir is a moving,
powerful look at growing up Korean in Oregon, starting the band Japanese Breakfast
and struggling against her mother — and then losing her to cancer. $27 at booksellers
Bartle B. Eco-Friendly Loungewear Set: Elevate her hygge lifestyle with a fuzzy loungewear set that’s made in Seattle from 100% recycled polyester or cotton terry cloth. Sets come in olive, rust or black. $198 at Sassafras (downtown) and sassafras-seattle.com
Kikkerland Terra-Cotta Seed Sprouters: She can expand her urban garden with these plates that support an array of seed sizes and encourage germination. $20 for three at kikkerland.com
Lord Jones Sugarplum CBD Gumdrops: Keep her holidays Zen with a limited-edition holiday box of effervescent, fruity-tart CBD gumdrops with 20 milligrams of relaxing hemp-derived CBD. $50 at Essenza (Fremont) and lordjones.com
Title Nine Bun Warmer Quilted Skirt: This skirt tops off leggings — like a puffy jacket for her posterior — to keep her toasty warm (and looking cute) all winter. Whisper-light poly fill stays warm even when wet. $139 at titlenine.com
U Beauty The Preface Set: The luxury skin-care line's limited-edition holiday set includes its three cult-favorite, multitasking products — the Resurfacing Compound, Super Hydrator and Sculpt Arm Compound — in a lovely gift box. $158 at ubeauty.com
In Good Taste The Passport Collection Wine Sampler: Send a gift that will excite her for trips to come with this set of eight 187-milliliter bottles of red, rosé and white wines from France and Italy. Each is a healthy pour that she can enjoy or share. $65 at ingoodtaste.com
Sh*t that I Knit Gunn Gift Set: Made from creamy-white Peruvian merino wool, this beanie and mitten set, handknit by artisans in Lima, Peru, will have her warm and stylish all winter long. The beanie features a faux-fur pom pom and the matching mittens have tiny slits in the thumbs and pointer fingers for easy phone use. $169 at shitthatiknit.com
Alair Seattle is for Lovers Tee: Show your love of all things local – including her – with a tee or tank locally designed and printed by Alair in West Seattle with a red or rainbow heart to celebrate all kinds of love. $26-$28 at Alair (West Seattle) and alairseattle.com
Saola Shoes Cannon Sneaker: She’ll love stepping out in these eco-friendly sneaks that walk the walk. Sustainably made from recycled plastic bottles, natural cork, harvested algae foam, EVA and 100% organic cotton laces, they’re vegan, ultra-light and comfy, with a removable insole. $100 at Alair and saolashoes.com
Bibliophile Diverse Spines: Provide great ideas for her next read with this illustrated list of talented but underrepresented authors across genres, from contemporary fiction to horror to cookbooks to essays. $19 at booksellers
Columbia Bugaboot Celsius Plus Omni-Heat Infinity Boot: 400 grams of insulation plus the Portland company's new Omni-Heat Infinity reflective lining will keep her feet toasty through any outdoor activities. And the waterproof leather outer provides a classic rugged look. $150 at columbia.com
Tommy Bahama Weighted Eye Pillow: Like a weighted blanket for her eyes, thiscozy comfort pillow has soft white fuzz on one side, smooth satin on the other and a lavender aroma to help her relax. It can be heated or cooled to soothe her senses. $28 at Tommy Bahama and tommybahama.com
Morphée Sleep Aid Device: Give her a sleep machine that provides more options and better styling. This clever device lets you choose from nature noises or a slew of guided meditations, and adjust the length of the session, the voice and more. $100 at amazon.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.