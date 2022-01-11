TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Jason Gibson had a career-high 26 points as Towson topped Hofstra 78-66 on Tuesday night.
Gibson shot 8 for 12 from 3-point range.
Nicolas Timberlake had 12 points for Towson (11-5, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Cam Holden added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Juwan Gray had eight rebounds.
Towson posted a season-high 20 assists.
Aaron Estrada tied a career high with 24 points for the Pride (9-7, 1-2). Omar Silverio added 14 points and six rebounds, and Abayomi Iyiola had 12 points and seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.