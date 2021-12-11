BALTIMORE (AP) — Jason Gibson had a career-high 24 points, Towson made 16 3-pointers and the Tigers defeated Coppin State 89-75 on Saturday.
Nicolas Timberlake had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (7-4). Antonio Rizzuto added 14 points. Charles Thompson had 12 points and nine rebounds.
Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. Towson totaled 51 second-half points, a season high for the visiting team, while the 44 second-half points for Coppin State were the best of the season for the hosts.
Kyle Cardaci scored a career-high 22 points for the Eagles (1-13), who have lost eight in a row. Tyree Corbett added 16 points and eight rebounds. Mike Hood had 15 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
