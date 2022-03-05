MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Umoja Gibson hit a seven 3-pointers and finished with 29 points on 9-of-14 shooting to help Oklahoma beat Kansas State 78-71 on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Tanner Groves added 14 points for Oklahoma (17-14, 7-11 Big 12). The Sooners have won three consecutive games — following a four-game slide — to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
There were seven ties and nine lead changes before Groves made a layup to give Oklahoma the lead for good amid a 7-0 spurt that made it 52-47 with 12:27 to play. Mark Smith hit a 3-pointer to pull Kansas State within two points but Jacob Groves (Tanner's younger brother) answered with a three-point play with 9:25 left and the Wildcats got no closer. Ethan Chargois and Gibson each hit a 3-pointer to bookend an 11-3 run that made it 70-59 with 4:27 remaining.
Smith led Kansas State (14-16, 6-12 Big 12) with 22 points and nine rebounds. Mike McGuirl added 21 points, five assists and three steals, Ismael Massoud scored 11 points and Nijel Pack 10.
Kansas State, has lost five games in a row, will be the No. 8 seed in next week's Big 12 tournament and plays Wednesday against ninth-seeded West Virginia in the lone opening-round game. No. 7 seed Oklahoma plays third-ranked and second-seeded Baylor — which swept the season series against the Sooners — in Thursday's quarterfinals.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.