LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Gibbs scored 22 points as Jacksonville State topped Bellarmine 82-67 on Sunday night. Darian Adams added 21 points for the Gamecocks.
Jalen Finch had 17 points and six assists for Jacksonville State (18-9, 11-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Demaree King added 11 points.
CJ Fleming scored a career-high 26 points for the Knights (16-12, 10-4). Ethan Claycomb added 13 points. Juston Betz had seven rebounds.
Jacksonville State also defeated Bellarmine 65-60 on Jan. 24.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.