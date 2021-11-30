SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander John Brebbia, left-hander Jarlin García and outfielder Austin Slater reached agreements on one-year contracts with the San Francisco Giants for next year to avoid arbitration Tuesday.
Brebbia is set to earn $837,500, García will make $1,725,000 and Slater $1.85 million.
Brebbia went 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA over 18 appearances. Fellow reliever García was 6-3 with a 2.62 ERA and one save in 58 outings for 107-win San Francisco.
Slater batted .241 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs in 129 games.
The NL West champion Giants also announced Tuesday they declined to tender contracts for 2022 to right-hander Sam Delaplane, lefty Joe Palumbo and outfielder Luis Gonzalez.
On Monday, the Giants were working to finalize a deal with right-hander Alex Cobb.
