EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and his status for Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is uncertain.
Coach Joe Judge said Friday that Ryan had a positive rapid COVID-19 test on Thursday. He added the team was waiting for the result of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, a molecular test that looks for genetic material that indicates COVID-19.
The Giants (3-6) had a number of false positive test results in the week leading up to their game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 7.
Judge does not believe Ryan's result is a false positive, but would not say more about it.
Ryan has a team-high 72 tackles. If he were not able to play against the Bucs (6-3) and former Patriots teammate Tom Brady, Julian Love would get more playing time.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.