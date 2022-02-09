The 94th Academy Awards will be handed out on Sunday, March 27. Here's your guide to getting caught up before the big day.
A full slate of 10 films made the cut in the best-picture category this year. Still in theaters are Steven Spielberg's remake of "West Side Story" (seven nominations), Paul Thomas Anderson's nostalgic "Licorice Pizza" (three nominations), the three-hour Japanese road movie "Drive My Car" (four nominations) and "Belfast" (seven nominations), which comes to VOD on March 1 (it's currently available for digital purchase). The other six are all on various streaming services.
Best picture
Leading the pack with 12 nominations is Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog" (R), a provocative Western set in 1920s Montana. Along with best picture and directing and writing nods for Jane Campion, it earned nominations for actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. It streams on Netflix.
"Dune" (PG-13), Denis Villeneuve's epic adaptation of Frank Herbert's landmark science fiction classic, earned 10 nominations, mostly in craft and technical categories. It debuted on HBO Max the same as day as theaters and will eventually return to the service but is currently available at home solely on VOD.
Guillermo del Toro's stylish carny noir "Nightmare Alley" (R), starring Bradley Cooper as a scheming opportunist who takes a mind-reading act off the midway and into big-city nightclubs, earned four nominations, including cinematography and production design. It's streaming on both Hulu and HBO Max.
Also on HBO Max is "King Richard" (2021, PG-13), nominated for six Oscars including acting nods for Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis (playing the parents of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams).
"Don't Look Up" (R), Adam McKay's satire of science treated as entertainment fodder and partisan debate, is another Netflix original. It came away with four nominations, including original screenplay. (Netflix)
Apple TV+ broke into the top 10 with "CODA" (PG-13), a drama about the sole hearing member of a deaf family struggling with a choice between a passion for singing and helping her family. It earned nominations for its original screenplay and actor Troy Kotsur, in addition to best picture.
Here's where you can find the rest of the films that earned nominations in other categories (organized by streaming service).
Netflix
Maggie Gyllenhaal made an impressive directorial debut with "The Lost Daughter" (R), which earned acting nods for Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley (playing the same character at different ages) and a writing nom for her adapted screenplay.
"Tick, tick … BOOM!" (2021, PG-13), the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson (creator of "Rent"), earned nominations for star Andrew Garfield and film editing.
"The Mitchells vs. The Machines" (PG) landed a spot among the animated features and Paolo Sorrentino's semi-autobiographical "The Hand of God" (Italy, R, with subtitles) earned a nomination for best international feature.
Amazon Prime Video
Aaron Sorkin's behind-the-scenes drama "Being the Ricardos" (R) earned nominations for three of its stars: Nicole Kidman (playing Lucille Ball), Javier Bardem (as Desi Arnaz) and J.K. Simmons (as "I Love Lucy" co-star William Frawley).
"Attica" (2021, TV-MA), Stanley Nelson's documentary about the notorious 1971 prison riot, is one of the documentary feature nominees.
Hulu
Kristen Stewart earned her first Oscar nomination as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's intimate drama "Spencer" (R).
In the documentary feature category is "Summer of Soul" (PG-13), Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson's portrait of the Harlem Cultural Festival from the summer of 1969. It's also streaming on Disney+.
"Flee" (Denmark, PG-13, with subtitles), which tells the true story of an Afghan man's life after he fled Afghanistan as a child in the 1980s, made history as the first film nominated in the categories international feature, documentary and animated feature.
HBO Max
Jessica Chastain was nominated for her role as Tammy Faye Bakker in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" (PG-13).
Disney+
It should come as no surprise that Disney boasts three of the animated features in this year's race: "Encanto" (PG), which also chalked up nods for original score and original song; buddy fantasy "Luca" (PG); and adventure fantasy "Raya and the Last Dragon" (PG).
"Cruella" (2021, PG-13), the live-action prequel about the early life of "101 Dalmatians" villain Cruella de Vil, was recognized for costume design and for makeup and hairstyling.
The music documentary "Summer of Soul" (PG-13) is now available to Disney+ subscribers.
Apple TV+
Denzel Washington earned the sole nomination, for best actor, in Joel Coen's stark black-and-white screen adaptation "The Tragedy of Macbeth" (R).
Paramount+
The documentary feature nominee "Ascension" (not rated) is a look at the social effects of rapid economic changes in modern China.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.