SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jacob Germany had 24 points as UTSA romped past Trinity (TX) 97-66 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Jordan Ivy-Curry had 19 points for UTSA. Dhieu Deing added 13 points. Darius McNeill had 11 points.
Ben Hanley and Tanner Brown each had nine points for the Tigers.
