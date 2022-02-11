BERLIN (AP) — The German government's drugs czar has proposed raising the legal age when people can buy beer and wine from 16 to 18, and cracking down on alcohol and tobacco advertising.
Burkhard Blienert told the Welt daily in an interview published Friday that he believes there are “many medical reasons” to increase the purchase age even for lower-strength alcoholic beverages.
He was also quoted as saying that the rule allowing teens as young as 14 to drink beer, wine or champagne in the presence of their parents or guardians should be abolished.
Blienert said he favors significant restrictions on alcohol, tobacco and gambling advertising.
Conservatives expressed concern about the proposed change to the drinking age.
“When a teenager drinks his first beer with dad that's much better than getting blind drunk at a party,” Tino Sorge of the opposition Union bloc told the Rheinische Post daily.
Blienert, who was appointed by the new center-left government recently, has previously suggested allowing the controlled sale of cannabis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.