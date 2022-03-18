“Wir schaffen das!” (“We can handle this!”) Angela Merkel famously said in August 2015, as tens of thousands, and then hundreds of thousands of Syrian and Afghan refugees fled war and destruction, and arrived in Germany. Her confidence encouraged many generous individuals within Germany to spontaneously chip in with offers of food and accommodation. Photos of friendly locals bearing “Welcome!” signs, teddy bears and big smiles at the Munich train station soon circulated.
As the months passed, however, it proved increasingly difficult for German society to lodge and feed, let alone educate and employ, these mostly Muslim, mostly young men. The far right complained about Merkel’s attitude, and then kicked off a wave of attacks, including firebombing centers hosting asylum seekers.
The political backlash over foreign refugees of color — the implication that they would be particularly difficult to integrate into German society — continues to reverberate today. Although over 50% of the 2015 refugees are now gainfully employed, many are still stalled in their attempts to integrate into German society, “tolerated” but hardly explicitly supported.
The spontaneous welcome of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees, streaming into Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Moldova and then onward to Germany, is truly impressive and has felt oddly familiar. Most trains across Poland arrive at Berlin’s Central Station, where volunteers guide new arrivals to food, water, transport.
But there are differences this time. Now, politicians offer tangible, help — free railway transport, a three-year right to stay in Germany, jobs, language courses, health insurance — help any refugee would gratefully accept. Three mothballed Berlin airports (Tegel, Tempelhof and Schönefeld) are being quickly converted into provisional housing; retired teachers are asked to return to service so Ukrainian young people will have no interruption in their schooling.
It is claimed that Ukraine and Europe are “culturally close.” Before the Russian invasion, however, it might have been said that it is the poorest country in Europe, struggling with pervasive corruption. That the Ukrainians use an unfamiliar alphabet. That the Ukrainian Orthodox Church differs from Germany’s churches. It is always possible to highlight differences.
Watching this, one is compelled to wonder if Germany has learned from our last “welcoming” experience. Or if there’s simply something different about these refugees — namely that they’re white, European, Christian, and almost exclusively women and children.
A recent New York Times article contrasted the differences in the reception of refugees from Sudan and from Ukraine in Poland. One woman hosting a Ukrainian family was asked if she’d offer her home to refugees from Arab and African countries as well. She replied yes, but then asked, “What would I cook for them?”
Recently on LinkedIn I saw a post advertising Victoria, 39, from Ukraine, who had taken refuge in a Munich home, extolling the woman’s master’s degrees and English: “There are so many Victorias out there, who are truly like us, and would just like to lead a life where they don’t have to fear for their lives every day.” You can’t help but notice that phrase tucked in there: “who are truly like us.”
Perhaps this warm reception of the Ukrainian refugees boils down to fear of Putin’s aggression and his nuclear threat, of a return to Soviet satellite states and of the impermeability of the Iron Curtain.
It is possible, even likely, that eventually right wingers within Germany will begin to revile these new arrivals, as well. But I suspect that the tone of the backlash this time will be entirely different, and for the most part these Ukrainian refugees will be able to live here in peace. Is it that they’re women and children? No. Is it only that they’re white and Christian? No, but it’s a combination of these factors.
The next refugee crisis will come. Globally, there will be many more waves of migration for climate change-induced reasons. If we can resolve this one relatively smoothly, perhaps the next one — even if it features people who are not European, or white — will also go more smoothly. But looking ahead, self-congratulation at our current generosity does not exactly show us the way for the global future.
