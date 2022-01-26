BERLIN (AP) — Two female inmates at a German prison have been served a hefty fine for a brawl that began with a food fight.
German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that the cellmates at a prison in Augsburg began throwing potato mash at each other following a disagreement. Then one woman threw her entire plate at the other, who responded in kind.
The situation then escalated into a brawl in which both inmates were injured, dpa reported.
A court in the southern town of Augsburg sentenced one defendant to pay a fine of 2,700 euros ($3,045) while the other received a fine of 1,800 euros ($2,030). If they fail to pay, the women can spend another 180 or 120 days behind bars, respectively.
