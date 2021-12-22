BERLIN (AP) — A former nurse at a home for the severely disabled in eastern Germany was convicted of murder and given a 15-year sentence on Wednesday for killing four residents.
The state court in Potsdam ordered the 52-year-old woman sent to a pyschiatric hospital, German news agency dpa reported. She also was convicted of attempted murder and ill-treatment of people in her care.
Judges found that the defendant fatally wounded the four residents, three of whom were completely and one partly paralyzed, with a knife in their rooms on April 28. Another resident survived after an emergency operation.
A psychiatric report found that the woman committed the attack in a state of reduced criminal responsibility, and the defense had called for the court to find that she wasn't criminally responsible.
The defendant apologized to the victims' relatives in a closing statement to the trial.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.