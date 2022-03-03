FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German soccer federation's premises were raided Thursday by prosecutors investigating possible financial misconduct.
The federation, known as the DFB, said the investigation concerns “irregularities in a contract with a media agency” and that neither the federation itself nor any current employees are suspected of wrongdoing.
The dpa news agency reported that a former official's home and five business addresses were also searched. Prosecutors suspect that the deal with the unnamed media agency, said to be valued at 360,000 euros ($400,000), may have been a “sham contract.”
It is the latest in a series of legal issues for the DFB, which was last raided in 2020 on suspicion of tax evasion in a deal for advertising. Proceedings against leading federation officials were later dropped.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.