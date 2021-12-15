Police in Germany's Bavaria region said Wednesday they have destroyed some 1.5 metric tons (1.65 U.S. tons) of cocaine with a street value of about 270 million euros ($304 million) — their biggest such operation yet.
Bavaria's criminal police office said the drugs were incinerated Tuesday under heavy security at a facility at an undisclosed location in the south of the state.
The incineration, which police dubbed “Operation Snow Melt,” destroyed cocaine seized in various investigations over recent years.
In one of those cases, nearly 200 kilograms (440 pounds) of the drugs were found by employees at 10 Bavarian supermarkets in September 2017. They had been hidden in crates of bananas.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.