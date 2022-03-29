BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomats are working to get access to a German citizen imprisoned in Cuba since last year.
Supporters say Luis Frómeta Compte, a resident of Dresden who has both German and Cuban citizenship, was arrested on July 11, 2021, after filming an anti-government demonstration during a vacation in Cuba.
According to the International Society for Human Rights, Frómeta Compte was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment in December for causing public outrage and inciting unrest. The group said the 59-year-old plans to go on hunger strike to protest his incarceration.
“The German embassy in Havana is dealing with the case and is in close contact with the Cuban authorities, the lawyer and the relatives of the person concerned,” the Foreign Ministry said.
The ministry and the embassy “are making intensive efforts to gain consular access to the person concerned," it added.
