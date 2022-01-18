BERLIN (AP) — Germany's arms exports reached record levels in 2021, largely due to significant sales of maritime and air defense weapons to Egypt, officials said Tuesday.
Preliminary figures released by the Economy Ministry show Germany exported arms worth 9.35 billion euros ($10.65 billion) last year, an increase of 61% compared to 2020. This topped the previous record amount of 8 billion euros in 2019.
Most of the exports — worth over 9 billion euros — were authorized by the previous government under former Chancellor Angela Merkel, the ministry said.
The figures show weapons worth about 4.3 billion euros were exported to Egypt. Human rights activists have accused the Egyptian government of serious rights abuses and involvement in the conflicts in Yemen and Libya.
Germany also exported about 1 billion euros worth of arms to the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.