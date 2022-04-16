BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Gerard Moreno scored one goal and set up another before the Villarreal striker was substituted because of injury during his team’s 2-1 win at Getafe in the Spanish league on Saturday.
Despite struggling with injuries this season, Gerard has been a key player in Villarreal’s impressive run to the Champions League semifinals after ousting Juventus and, this week, Bayern Munich in the knockout rounds.
Gerard gave Villarreal the lead in the seventh minute after he scored from a pass by Paco Alcácer.
Gerard helped to make it 2-0 in the 16th when he stole the ball in midfield to start a counterattack. The Spain striker, who also set up Samuel Chukwueze’s late winner to topple Bayern on Tuesday, again made the key pass by playing Manuel Trigueros clear to beat David Soria.
Unai Emery’s side was playing with seven changes to its starting lineup from the game at Bayern.
Gerard had to be substituted in the 61st after he was attended by team doctors. He walked off gingerly.
Enes Unal quickly pulled one back for Getafe three minutes later with his 15th goal, second only to Karim Benzema’s league-leading 24.
Villarreal dug in to end Getafe's unbeaten run of 10 consecutive home games, with its previous loss at Alfonso Pérez Coliseum in Madrid coming in late October.
Villarreal remained in seventh place, while Getafe slid into 15th.
On Sunday, leader Real Madrid visits third-placed Sevilla with a 12-point lead over the Andalusian side and second-placed Barcelona, which hosts Cádiz on Monday.
VALENCIA LOSES
Valencia lost to Osasuna 2-1 in its second-to-last league game before it plays the final of the Copa del Rey.
Valencia plays Villarreal on Tuesday then faces Real Betis in the Copa final next Saturday.
OTHER RESULTS
Joselu Mato’s second-half goal helped Alavés beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 and end a seven-round winless streak for the relegation-threatened hosts. Alavés rose out of last place at four points from safety.
Rayo, which was once as high as fourth place, slipped to 14th after its 12th straight game without a victory.
Elche also routed Mallorca 3-0 for the modest side’s biggest win of the season.
