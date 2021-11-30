ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State has canceled its men's basketball game Wednesday against Tennessee State because of COVID-19 protocols and injuries.
The Panthers (4-2) lost 94-59 last Saturday at Rhode Island with a squad that included only seven scholarship players and nine players overall.
One player was out after testing positive for COVID-19, others were unable to travel because of contract tracing and the roster was further depleted by injuries.
Georgia State announced that Wednesday's home game against Tennessee State was called off “out of an abundance of caution” and wouldn't be rescheduled.
The Panthers are expected to return to action Saturday at Mercer. Tennessee State (1-5) is scheduled to travel to Chicago State for its next game that same day.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.