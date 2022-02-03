STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Gedi Juozapaitis and Cam Bryant scored 10 points apiece and Kaden Archie made a basket with 19 seconds left to lift Georgia Southern to a 58-57 win over South Alabama on Thursday night.
Archie finished with seven points and Andrei Savrasov added nine points and eight rebounds for Georgia Southern (11-9, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference).
Jay Jay Chandler had 15 points for South Alabama (15-7, 5-4). Javon Franklin added 13 points — including nine in the final 5 minutes — and eight rebounds.
Tyrell Jones drove the left side of the lane and then dropped a pass to Franklin for a contested two-hand dunk to give the Jaguars a one-point lead with 47 seconds left but Archie got into the paint and, with the shot clock winding down, hung in the air before banking home the go-ahead bucket with 19 seconds remaining.
South Alabama trailed by 15 early in the second half before Jones converted a three-point play — his only points of the game — with 16 minutes left to spark an 18-5 run that trimmed its deficit to 48-46 midway through the period. Franklin scored the final nine points in an 11-3 spurt, capped by his dunk that made it 57-56 and gave the Jaguars their first lead of the game.
South Alabama, which beat Georgia Southern 73-67 on Jan. 15., split the season series with the Eagles.
