PROVO, Utah (AP) — Gideon George had a career-high 27 points as BYU topped Northern Iowa 90-71 in the second round of the NIT on Saturday night.
Trevin Knell had 15 points for BYU (24-10). Te'Jon Lucas added 14 points and eight assists. Alex Barcello had 11 points and seven assists.
Noah Carter had 24 points for the Panthers (20-12). AJ Green added 16 points. Trae Berhow had 13 points and seven rebounds.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
