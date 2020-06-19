Recent national events are
particularly disturbing from a medical standpoint.
Peaceful protesters have been
subjected to tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang grenades. Tear gas, a weapon
banned from chemical warfare since 1993, is an abortifacient. It causes
miscarriages. It also causes lung, skin and eye injuries; individuals with
chronic diseases are at high-risk for long-term complications. Respiratory effects,
observed in residents of areas where tear gas is deployed, suggests that tear
gas agents represent a persistent environmental health hazard.
Pepper spray is chemical grade
weapon gas made from capsaicin; manufacturing of the spray is not regulated. Most
law enforcement pepper sprays use between 1% to 2%, which is the same level of
chemical used in bear repellent spray. Studies have found temporary blindness,
carcinogenic effects, cardiovascular and pulmonary toxicity, as well as, in
some cases, death related to exposure.
In Seattle, a flash-bang grenade
hit a 20-year-old woman in the chest and caused her heart to stop. CPR was
performed by volunteer medics.
Use of chemical gases and
projectiles in peacefully protesting crowds is life-threatening and
unacceptable.
Teri
Brentnall, M.D., Seattle