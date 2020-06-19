Recent national events are

particularly disturbing from a medical standpoint.

Peaceful protesters have been

subjected to tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang grenades. Tear gas, a weapon

banned from chemical warfare since 1993, is an abortifacient. It causes

miscarriages. It also causes lung, skin and eye injuries; individuals with

chronic diseases are at high-risk for long-term complications. Respiratory effects,

observed in residents of areas where tear gas is deployed, suggests that tear

gas agents represent a persistent environmental health hazard.

Pepper spray is chemical grade

weapon gas made from capsaicin; manufacturing of the spray is not regulated. Most

law enforcement pepper sprays use between 1% to 2%, which is the same level of

chemical used in bear repellent spray. Studies have found temporary blindness,

carcinogenic effects, cardiovascular and pulmonary toxicity, as well as, in

some cases, death related to exposure.

In Seattle, a flash-bang grenade

hit a 20-year-old woman in the chest and caused her heart to stop. CPR was

performed by volunteer medics.

Use of chemical gases and

projectiles in peacefully protesting crowds is life-threatening and

unacceptable.

Teri

Brentnall, M.D., Seattle