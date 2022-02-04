Re: “Study: Gas stoves worse for climate than previously thought” [Jan. 27, Environment]:
As a secondary science teacher in public schools for decades, I have taught more than 1,000 students. One of the biggest health problems, something we learn how to handle every year before the school year starts, is childhood asthma. I would estimate I have had at least 300 students with asthma over the years. Recently I learned that having a gas stove in one’s home raises the chances of childhood asthma 42%.
That means of those 300 students, if 142 of them live with gas stoves, then 42 of those students would not have this disease if they removed their gas stove. This would be 42 students who would not have inhalers, not miss school because of hospitalizations due to exacerbations and not die (yes, this does happen; fortunately for me none of my students ever died while I was teaching them).
Add to this the study that fossil methane gas also contributes to the climate warming that is causing students so much grief and anxiety about their future, I would say as a teacher of our youth: Get the gas out of the homes.
Bradley Barton, Edmonds
