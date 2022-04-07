HOUSTON (AP) — Defending champion Cristian Garin beat Jordan Thompson 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals in the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship.
Garin ran his Houston winning streak to seven matches. The event returned this year after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. Garin beat Casper Ruud to the 2019 final the last time the tournament was held.
In doubles, Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell edged Nicholas Monroe and Fernando Romboli 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.