SEATTLE — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high-school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by classifications, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Pasco (5), 12-0, 83, 1
2. Woodinville (3), 13-1, 76, 2
3. Eastlake (1), 15-0, 66, 4
4. Emerald Ridge, 12-1, 54, 6
5. Sumner, 13-1, 52, 5
6. Tahoma, 13-2, 48, 3
7. Lake Stevens, 12-2, 40, T8
8. Camas, 10-6, 33, 7
9. Gonzaga Prep, 12-3, 15, T8
10. Chiawana, 7-4, 10, 10
Others receiving votes: Bellarmine Prep 8. Kentwood 6. Redmond 2. Richland 1. Rogers (Puyallup) 1.
Class 3A
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Garfield (6), 8-0, 87, 1
2. Mead (3), 13-0, 80, 2
3. Arlington, 10-2, 74, 3
4. Lincoln, 12-1, 55, 4
5. Gig Harbor, 11-1, 52, 7
6. Lake Washington, 10-3, 38, T5
7. Snohomish, 10-2, 31, T5
8. Eastside Catholic, 10-3, 30, 8
9. Bonney Lake, 10-3, 18, 9
10. North Thurston, 13-1, 10, NR
Others receiving votes: Ferris 6. Kelso 6. Cleveland 5. North Central 2. Stanwood 1.
Class 2A
School, Record, Point, Last Week
1. Tumwater (6), 15-1, 96, 1
2. Ellensburg (4), 15-0, 91, 2
3. W.F. West, 14-2, 79, 3
4. Hudson's Bay, 11-3, 63, 6
5. West Valley (Spokane), 10-1, 56, 5
6. Washougal, 10-3, 51, 4
7. Burlington-Edison, 11-3, 43, 7
8. Prosser, 12-2, 32, 10
9. White River, 12-2, 20, 9
10. Lynden, 10-3, 14, 8
Others receiving votes: Sequim 2. Clarkston 2. Hockinson 1.
Class 1A
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Nooksack Valley (8), 12-2, 88, 1
2. Lynden Christian, 13-4, 74, 3
3. Montesano, 11-1, 71, 2
4. Cashmere (1), 12-1, 67, T4
5. Colville, 11-1, 43, 6
6. Annie Wright, 8-2, 39, T4
7. Zillah, 10-3, 34, 7
8. Wapato, 12-2, 33, 8
9. Freeman, 9-4, 17, 9
10. Meridian, 12-4, 7, T10
Others receiving votes: Deer Park 6. LaCenter 5. Sultan 4. Tenino 4. King's 3.
Class 2B
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Warden (3), 12-0, 64, 3
2. LaConner (2), 13-1, 63, 2
3. Okanogan (2), 15-1, 57,1
4. Raymond, 11-1, 50, 5
5. Liberty (Spangle), 11-1, 44, 4
6. Lake Roosevelt, 10-1, 34, 6
7. Colfax, 11-1, 29, 7
8. Wahkiakum, 12-3, 23, 8
9. Onalaska, 13-3, 12, 9
10. Rainier, 10-4, 4,10
Others receiving votes: Columbia (Burbank) 3. Granger 1. Adna 1.
Class 1B
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Colton (4), 11-1, 59, 3
2. Mount Vernon Christian (1), 11-2, 57, T4
3. Mossyrock (2), 7-3, 51, 2
4. Pomeroy, 12-1, 45, 10
(tie) Garfield-Palouse, 10-4, 45, 1
6. Neah Bay, 6-2, 27, 6
7. Moses Lake Christian Academy, 11-2, 25, 9
(tie) Odessa-Harrington, 9-2, 25, T4
9. Grace Academy, 5-1, 13, 8
10. Wellpinit, 6-3, 12, 7
Others receiving votes: Mansfield 7. Wilbur-Creston 6. Willapa Valley 6. Sunnyside Christian 5. Yakama Tribal 1. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 1.
