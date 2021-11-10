Florida International began a search for a new athletic director after Pete Garcia announced Wednesday that he is resigning following 15 years on the job.
Garcia is now a senior adviser to FIU President Mark Rosenberg, focusing on revenue generation and fundraising. Senior associate athletic director Heath Glick has taken over for Garcia overseeing the athletic department on an interim basis.
The school will likely want to move quickly on hiring someone permanently to lead the department — and decide how go to forward with football.
FIU coach Butch Davis is in the final year of his five-year contract. The Panthers stunned Miami 30-24 on Nov. 23, 2019, and have gone 1-15 since — the lone win in that span coming against lower-division Long Island University to open this season.
The Panthers have lost their five Conference USA games this season by a combined 222-97 score.
“I strongly believe that with the new structure in Conference USA, and current changing national landscape in college athletics, this is the right time for FIU to search for a new athletics director who will take FIU Athletics to the next level," Garcia said in a message to staff.
Conference USA has seen nine schools leave in recent weeks for other conferences while bringing four other schools into the league to help take those places.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.