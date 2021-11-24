Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Autodesk Inc., down $47.10 to $256.90.
The design software company warned investors the pace of its recovery is being impacted by supply chain problems and pressure from inflation.
HP Inc., up $3.25 to $35.44.
The personal computer and printer maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter results.
Pure Storage Inc., up $3.67 to $30.95.
The data storage company's third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Gap Inc., down $5.67 to $17.84.
The clothing chain said supply chain problems crimped its third-quarter earnings and revenue.
Nordstrom Inc., down $9.27 to $22.66.
The department store operator's third-quarter earnings fell far short of Wall Street forecasts.
Deere & Co., up $18.58 to $367.86.
The agricultural equipment maker's fiscal fourth-quarter profit handily beat Wall Street forecasts.
Dell Technologies Inc., up $2.63 to $57.30.
The computer and technology services provider raised its profit forecast for the year.
VMware Inc., up $2.22 to $118.70.
The cloud-computing company's third-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.
