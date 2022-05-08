AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mark Delgado drilled a shot just inside the left post from 35 yards out in the 6th minute and Jonathan Bond made it stand up to lead the LA Galaxy to a 1-0 victory over Austin FC in MLS action on Sunday.
The victory vaults the Galaxy (7-3-1) over Austin (6-3-2) and into second place in the Western Conference, one point behind front-running LAFC.
Austin had a 12-9 advantage in shots, but the Galaxy had a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.
Bond saved all three shots he faced for the Galaxy. Andrew Tarbell saved four of the five shots he faced for Austin.
Austin nearly scored the equalizer in the 89th minute, but Sebastian Driussi had a free kick bounce off the post. Driussi just missed connecting with Danny Hoesen in the 90th.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.