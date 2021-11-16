PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jaylan Gainey had 19 points as Brown rolled past Johnson & Wales (Rhode Island) 98-47 on Tuesday night.
Nana Owusu-Anane had 13 points and seven rebounds for Brown (3-1). Kino Lilly Jr. added 10 points. Malachi Ndur had eight rebounds. Gainey hit 8 of 10 shots.
Dan Friday, who was second on the Bears in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, shot only 13 percent in the game (1 of 8).
Andre McFadden had 10 points, two rebounds and one assist for the Wildcats.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.