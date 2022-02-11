ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Gaines had 21 points as Siena defeated Iona 70-64 on Friday night.
Colby Rogers had 15 points and six rebounds for Siena (11-9, 8-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Stormo added 14 points. Javian McCollum had 11 points.
Tyson Jolly had 20 points for the Gaels (19-5, 11-2). Elijah Joiner added 15 points.
The Saints evened the season series against the Gaels. Iona defeated Siena 74-57 on Jan. 25.
