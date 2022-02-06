BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Anthony Gaines finished with 15 points and eight rebounds as Siena topped Fairfield 62-56 on Sunday.
Colby Rogers had 12 points for the Saints (10-9, 7-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Stormo added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Taj Benning had 10 points for the Stags (10-12, 4-7).
The Saints improve to 2-0 against the Stags on the season. Siena defeated Fairfield 69-62 on Jan. 9.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.