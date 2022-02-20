ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Gaines and Javian McCollum scored 15 points apiece as Siena defeated St. Peter's 84-70 on Sunday.
Jackson Stormo added 14 points, Nick Hopkins scored 12 and Jordan Kellier had 11 for the Saints (13-10, 10-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).
Daryl Banks III had 16 points for the Peacocks (12-11, 10-6). KC Ndefo added 10 points. Fousseyni Drame had eight rebounds.
The Saints improved to 2-0 against the Peacocks for the season. Siena defeated St. Peter's 60-58 on Dec. 5.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.