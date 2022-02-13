LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Anthony Gaines recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds and his two free throws with six seconds left in overtime was enough to lift Siena past Rider 76-75 on Sunday. Jared Billups added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Saints.
Colby Rogers had 13 points for Siena (12-9, 9-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Stormo added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Siena scored 40 first-half points, a season best for the team.
Mervin James had 15 points for the Broncs (10-14, 6-8), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Allen Powell added 14 points. Jeremiah Pope had 12 points.
The Saints evened the season series against the Broncs. Rider defeated Siena 74-60 on Feb. 4.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.