NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jalen Gabbidon had a career-high 32 points as Yale won its seventh consecutive game, topping Penn 81-72 on Friday night.
Azar Swain had 15 points for Yale (15-9, 9-1 Ivy League). EJ Jarvis added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Bez Mbeng had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Clark Slajchert had 18 points for the Quakers (11-13, 8-3), whose five-game win streak ended. Max Martz added 11 points and eight rebounds. Nick Spinoso had 11 points.
The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Quakers. Penn defeated Yale 76-68 on Jan. 22.
