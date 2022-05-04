Re: “Uproar over draft overturning Roe” [May 4, A1]:
I am struck by the hypocrisy of those Republicans cheering the end of Roe v. Wade while dismantling social programs that would increase the chance that women would choose not to have an abortion, no matter the law.
These anti-abortion advocates, in my view, are anything but, when they advocate reducing food stamps, ending programs that increase women’s health options, voting against a living wage for families, child-care funding, and maternity leave for both women and men, to name just a few programs which they vehemently oppose.
Perhaps it is time to question why Republicans vote against President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” initiative while calling themselves advocates for life.
Elisabeth Tiernan, Burien
