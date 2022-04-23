LONDON (AP) — World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury retained his WBC title with a sixth-round stoppage of fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in front of more than 94,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
A right uppercut from Fury sent Whyte to the canvas and the champion raised his right hand in celebration. Whyte got to his feet and tried to show he was ready to continue but then staggered, leading the referee to end the fight.
Fury toyed with Whyte for much of a cagey fight, with Whyte -- the long-time mandatory challenger -- mostly reckless with some big, wayward shots.
It was a 32nd win for the undefeated Fury, who defended his WBC belt for the second time and has talked of retiring at the age of 33.
