RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Taylor Funk scored 18 points and Saint Joseph's pummeled Richmond 83-56 on Thursday night in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams.
Erik Reynolds II scored 17 points for the Hawks and Cameron Brown had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Hall had 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Saint Joseph's (7-5).
Richmond (9-5) had a season-low 24 points after halftime and finished 27.8% shooting and saw its six-game win streak come to an end.
Grant Golden had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Spiders (9-5, 0-1). Tyler Burton scored 11 points and Jacob Gilyard distributed six assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.