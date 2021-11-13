PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taylor Funk had 18 points and Ejike Obinna notched a double-double as Saint Joseph’s defeated Mount St. Mary’s 80-60 in nonconference action on Saturday.
Cameron Brown added 17 points for the Hawks (2-0), while Obinna chipped in with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Erik Reynolds II scored 13.
Dakota Leffew had 15 points to lead the Mountaineers (1-2). Malik Jefferson added 12 points, while Josh Reaves scored 10.
