LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Funk had 34 points as Bucknell narrowly beat Loyola (Md.) 82-80 in overtime on Sunday night.
Xander Rice had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Bucknell (5-17, 2-8 Patriot League), which snapped its four-game home losing streak.
Elvin Edmonds IV made a layup to give the Bison the lead for good and spark a 9-3 spurt — capped by four straight free throws by Rice — that made it 82-77 with 2 seconds to play.
Loyola's Cam Spence made 1-of-2 free throws with 5.6 seconds left in regulation to make it 70-all and Rice missed a potential winning 3-point shot at the buzzer.
Jaylin Andrews had 19 points for the Greyhounds (12-9, 6-4). Milos Ilic added 17 points. Golden Dike had 15 points.
The Bison evened the season series against the Greyhounds. Loyola (Md.) defeated Bucknell 71-67 on Jan. 10.
