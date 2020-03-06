Re: “Skilled-nursing facilities need more than Senate budget Band-Aid” [March 2, Opinion]:
This issue affects everyone, not just senior citizens. When there is a shortage of skilled-nursing facility beds, it becomes difficult for acute-care hospitals to efficiently discharge patients who cannot go home due to medical-care needs. These patients end up staying in the acute-care hospitals because there is no safe discharge option. This impacts throughput, which decreases bed capacity for all patients who need to be hospitalized.
This is an ongoing struggle for many hospitals and will only get worse as more skilled-nursing facilities close.
As we deal with the coronavirus outbreak, it is especially critical that acute-care hospital bed capacity be available. Not having hospital beds when needed will cause increased deaths.
Charlotte H. Smith, M.D., Seattle