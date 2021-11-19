VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Xavier Fuller had 20 points as South Dakota edged past Southern 71-68 on Friday night.
Fuller hit 9 of 11 from the free throw line.
Erik Oliver had 11 points for South Dakota (2-1). Tasos Kamateros added 10 points. Mason Archambault had seven rebounds.
Kruz Perrott-Hunt, who led the Coyotes in scoring heading into the matchup with 12.0 points per game, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).
Jayden Saddler had 19 points for the Jaguars (1-3). P.J. Byrd added 13 points. Brion Whitley had 10 points.
