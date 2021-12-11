VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Xavier Fuller had 20 points as South Dakota made 12 of 15 free throws in overtime and narrowly defeated Northern Arizona 76-71 on Saturday.
Mason Archambault had 18 points and 10 rebounds for South Dakota (6-4), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Tasos Kamateros added 10 points. Hunter Goodrick had 10 rebounds and five assists.
Jalen Cone scored a career-high 33 points for the Lumberjacks (4-6), including a 3-pointer from the right wing with 2.5 seconds left in regulation to force the overtime. Nik Mains added 13 points and eight rebounds. Carson Towt had 7 points, 18 rebounds and five assists.
