Q: I visited a local plumbing showroom and was surprised at the number of electronic plumbing fixtures available on today's market. They also seem pricey. Do you like any of these smart plumbing fixtures, or are they just a lot of hype?
A: I've seen some high-tech plumbing fixtures with extreme features that might offer more hype then help. But I've also seen fixtures that offer practical smart features.
Here are a few of my favorite high-tech plumbing fixtures that I have worked with over the years. To make my list, I looked for affordability, usability and installation.
•Electronic bidet seats, which are installed atop an existing elongated toilet and include options like a remote control, hot water washing and odor reduction.
•Touchless kitchen faucets, some of which include voice commands for total hands-off operation.
•Wireless speaker shower heads, which stream water — as well as your favorite music —inside your shower stall.
Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.
