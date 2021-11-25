SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson scored 22 points and Jordan Campbell 12 and Fresno State beat Santa Clara 59-52 in the championship game of the SoCal Challenge on Wednesday night.
Fresno State is 5-0 to start the season for the first time since the 2015-16 season when the Bulldogs opened with the same record, later won the 2016 Mountain West Conference Tournament and played in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.
Isaiah Hill's 3-pointer with 12:51 before halftime gave the Bulldogs (5-0) a 16-13 lead and they led the rest of the way. Fresno State led 27-25 at intermission and steadily created space.
Robinson’s layup with 13:36 left gave Fresno State its first double-digit lead of the game at 40-21.
Keshawn Justice made back-to-back 3s to bring Santa Clara with 53-49 with 1:22 left but it never got closer.
Justice and PJ Pipes each scored 12 for the Broncos (5-1) and Jalen Williams 10.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.