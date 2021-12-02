EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Freshman Sonia Citron scored a career-high 29 points, classmate Olivia Miles missed a triple-double by two assists and No. 24 Notre Dame edged Michigan State 76-71 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday night.
Miles had 11 points and 11 rebounds for her third double-double for the Fighting Irish (7-1), who are 7-1 in the challenge and 12-9 against Michigan State. Dara Mabrey scored 10 points and Maya Dodson had six blocks. Citron was 9 of 12 from the field with three 3-pointers and 8 of 8 from the line.
Nia Clouden led the Spartans (6-3), who are 6-7 in the challenge, with 20 points for her sixth straight 20-point game. She also had six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Freshman Matilda Ekh added a career-high 17 points, Moira Joiner had 14 and Alyza Winston 12.
Winston and Clouden produced an 8-0 run to help Michigan State take a 23-21 lead after one quarter. Citron had a 3 in a 9-0 run and the Irish led 36-34 at halftime.
The lead was 55-50 after three quarters and Citron scored four points and Miles had a layup in a 6-0 run for a 65-55 lead midway through the fourth. The Spartans couldn't get closer than five after that as Citron hit a 3 and four free throws in the last 2 1/2 minutes.
Notre Dame had a 45-34 rebounding advantage and Michigan State, despite going 10 for 25 from 3-point range, shot just 36% after coming in making half its shots.
_____
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.