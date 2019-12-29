Russell Wilson was the first to greet Marshawn Lynch in the end zone early in the fourth quarter.
There, Lynch held out his right hand, resurrecting his signature touchdown celebration — a simple handshake after his 1-yard touchdown run — from his glory days with the Seahawks.
Wilson, it appeared, might have been preparing to hand-off to Lynch again in the game’s final seconds Sunday against the 49ers.
Instead, as Lynch ran in from the sideline and joined the huddle, the Seahawks were called for a delay-of-game penalty, which pushed them back to the San Francisco 5-yard line and effectively ended any chance of giving Beast Mode the ball one more time.
Wilson’s final three passes, in dramatic and controversial fashion, fell incomplete, and San Francisco held on for a 26-21 victory in a what-the-heck-just-happened finish at CenturyLink Field.
Lynch, reunited with the Seahawks six days earlier, was playing his first NFL game in 14 months — “fresh off the couch,” as he put it. He finished with 34 yards rushing on 12 carries.
He received a loud ovation during pregame introductions, when he jogged out of the tunnel with fellow running backs Robert Turbin and Travis Homer.
The crowd reach a crescendo in the third quarter when Lynch had his best run of the day, a 15-yard burst into the open field. That helped set up the Seahawks’ first touchdown of the day a few plays later.
“Straight love. Straight up,” Lynch said of the reception from the fans. “They made your boy feel right at home. That’s some solid (stuff).”
The crowd was on its feet again early in the fourth quarter when Lynch leaped over the pile at the goal line to score the 1-yard touchdown at the 9:55 mark of the fourth quarter.
That got the Seahawks within 19-14.
“Just to see Marshawn dive into the end zone there, that was awesome,” Wilson said. “To have Beat Mode back, he made some amazing runs. Just the excitement when he came into the game, ti was just like old times. It just felt right, him being back there.”
It was Lynch’s first rushing TD for the Seahawks since Nov. 15, 2015.
“It felt good,” Lynch said. “But at the end of the day, you know, I play to win.”
Just as impressive for the Seahawks was the emergence of Homer, the rookie sixth-round pick who in his first career start has 62 yards on 10 carries. Homer has looked spry, and he certainly doesn’t shy away from contact.
Homer also has three receptions for 14 picks, including third-down dump down catch from Wilson to pick up a key first down on the first scoring drive.