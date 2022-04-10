Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. French Braid, Anne Tyler
2. A Sunlit Weapon, Jacqueline Winspear
3. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
4. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley
5. The Diamond Eye, Kate Quinn
6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
7. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
8. The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake
9. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson
10. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
2. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard
3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
4. Ten Steps to Nanette, Hannah Gadsby
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
6. Atomic Habits, James Clear
7. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl
8. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones
9. Lessons From The Edge, Marie Yovanovitch
10. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt
