AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Capping off a back-and-forth final minute, Enrique Freeman hit a pair of free throws with four seconds remaining to lead Akron to an 88-86 win over Marshall on Wednesday night.
Freeman finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds and Bryan Trimble Jr. scored 23. Ali Ali scored 16 points for Akron (4-3) and Greg Tribble 12.
Taevion Kinsey had 30 points for the Thundering Herd (4-3), Andrew Taylor 25 and David Early 11.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.