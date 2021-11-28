CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had 22 points as DePaul rolled past Eastern Michigan 101-63 on Sunday.
Freeman-Liberty hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added six rebounds. The Blue Demons shot a season-best 58% from the field
Nick Ongenda had 16 points and three blocks for DePaul (6-0), which earned its sixth consecutive victory to start the season. Courvoisier McCauley added 14 points. David Jones had 12 points and a career-high five assists. Yor Anei had 11 points and five blocks. Brandon Johnson added 10 points.
Monty Scott had 18 points for the Eagles (2-4).
